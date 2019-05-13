125 dogs living in filth rescued from Ohio property

Toy Poodles and Shitzus were literally piled on top of one another and left in their own filth at a puppy mill in Concord Township, Ohio.

On Tuesday, Miami County deputies and animal rescue agencies from the Tri-State helped save 125 dogs that were living on the property.

“All of them were just filthy, dirty," dog groomer and Joseph’s Legacy volunteer Teresa Ferrell said. “I have seen people that just let them go, just breed to breed for the money and not the love of the animal but this was sad.”

Ferrell is currently caring for 18 dogs and some of those puppies may need medical treatment. If you would like to help Joseph’s Legacy with caring for the rescued puppies you can visit their website.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office put out the following press release after combing over the property in question:

“On 5/6/2019 Miami County sheriff deputies along with personnel from the Miami County Animal Shelter, Miami County Health Department, and Miami County Children’s Services executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Peebles Road in Concord Township. The search warrant was seeking evidence of alleged animal cruelty and alleged child endangering due to filthy and unsanitary conditions in the residence.

At the conclusion of the search warrant 125 dogs, many being puppies, were seized by the Miami County Animal Shelter. Two deceased dogs were found in the yard. The Miami County Health Department condemned the residence due to unsanitary conditions. The teenage children were placed in a different residence by Miami County Children’s Services with a safety plan put in place to further monitor their well-being.

Local veterinarians and dog groomers are assisting the animal shelter with the care of the dogs. The Miami County Animal Shelter is in need of donations of puppy food, dog food, and dog beds. The items can be dropped off at the animal shelter. If the shelter is closed the items can be left at the front door.

Various rescue groups have been contacted to assist with the dogs and adoption. The breed of the dogs consists primarily of toy poodles and shiz tzu. Those wishing to adopt a dog can go to the Miami County Animal Shelter website at https://www.co.miami.oh.us/shelter. After the application is completed it will need emailed to animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov.

The investigation continues and criminal charges will be forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dave Duchak, Sheriff

Miami County”

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.