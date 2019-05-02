132 positions to be eliminated at Pulaski County healthcare clinic

A letter released Thursday from the Administration and Human Resources Department at New Vista Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. in Somerset says the company will permanently eliminate over 100 positions.

The company says they have been downsizing residential services for the intellectually and developmentally disabled at the Somerset location along with day training and supported employment services over the course of the past year. According to the release, the company is focusing more on expanding its Family Home Provider model.

Positions eliminated include 63 residential direct support professionals, 28 day training direct support professionals, 17 residential home managers, 7 supported employment specialists, along with other positions. A total of 132 positions are being eliminated on June 1.

New Vista says healthcare services that they formerly provided will be handed over to Help at Home, LLC on the same day the positions are eliminated. As part of their agreement, New Vista says “Help at Home will hire those New Vista field and administrative staff who meet Help at Home requirements.”