$4.1 million colt continues to dominate the Keeneland Yearling Sale

The $4.1 million colt by Curlin and Buyer Sheikh Mohammed dominated the Keeneland September yearling sale on Tuesday.

During Tuesday's session, Mohammed purchased the day's two highest-priced yearlings including the $4.1 million Curlin colt out of New Zealand champion sprinter Bounding.

The Curlin colt is the most expensive horse since Besilu Stables went to $4.2 million to acquire Mr. Besilu in 2010.

Keeneland's Tuesday session sold 109 yearlings for a grand sum of $49,150,000.

The September Sale continues through Sunday, Sept. 22.