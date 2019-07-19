14-year-old dies following shooting in Louisville

The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of West Kentucky Street around 10 a.m. Friday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a 14-year-old is dead after a Friday morning shooting in a Louisville neighborhood.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Louisville Metro Police responded to the shooting, which happened around 10 a.m. on West Kentucky Street. When police arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are conducting interviews with people that have knowledge of the shooting. Another teenager and family members were inside the home when the shooting happened.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

 
