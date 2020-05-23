Gov. Beshear announces 148 new cases, zero new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 148 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total to 8,571. He also announced there are zero additional deaths in the state.
“For only the second time in about a month and a half, we have zero new deaths to report,” said Gov. Beshear.
The governor says at least 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Saturday's COVID-19 update:
New cases: 148
Total cases: 8,571 (120 probable)
New deaths: 0
Total deaths: 391 (1 probable)
Total tests: 169,736 (lower than yesterday; corrects a mistake)
Ever in hospital: 2,131
Now: 484
Ever in ICU: 897
Now: 89
Total recovered: 3,102
Gov. Beshear reminds Kentuckians to be safe while they take time to honor those who have sacrificed much for our country.
The governor and state health officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
“I am urging Kentuckians to please be safe this weekend,” Gov. Beshear said. “As we recover, we are depending on Kentuckians to take the steps necessary to protect one another this weekend and everyday and weekend moving forward.”
Here is a #COVID19 update to keep you informed on our progress in Kentucky. Remember, we won't have a live update tomorrow or Monday. We'll see you Tuesday, May 26 at 5 p.m. ET.