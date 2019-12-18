15 horses found shot, Floyd County sheriff: "It looked like a battlefield for just horses"

Investigators in Eastern Kentucky are trying to find whoever shot and killed at least 15 horses.

WYMT reports the horses were found near a strip mine near the Pike and Floyd County line along US 23.

Some of the horses killed were pregnant or yearlings.

"This is very inhumane, and it's a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever," said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. "It looked like a battlefield for just horses. We counted 15 that we found dead."

The person involved could face animal cruelty charges.

There is a $500 reward for information on this incident. If you have any information, you can call the Sheriff's Office at (606) 886-6171.