1.5 pounds of meth found at Laurel County hotel; 2 arrested

London police have arrested two and seized 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine in a Monday drug bust.

Police say they received a tip about drug activity at the Baymont Inn on Ky. 192 Monday. Officers seized $10,000 along with the meth and two guns.

Linda Sizemore, 42, of Manchester and Floyd Begley, 41, of Hyden were arrested following a search of the hotel officers say they were in. ATF assisted in the search. The two are charged with two counts of first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, marijuana possession and possessing drug paraphernalia.

A child was also staying in the hotel at the time of the search, and that person was removed by Social Services.

Police estimate the value of the methamphetamine at $18,000.