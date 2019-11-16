15-year-old charged in deadly Lexington shooting

A report from the Lexington Police Department states that a 15-year-old male has been charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old on Kingtree Court.

Police were called to the scene a little before 7 p.m. Friday after being notified of a shooting at a home. When they arrived, officers say they found the victim dead of a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the suspect, victim, and a third friend had been in possession of a handgun when the shooting occurred.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.