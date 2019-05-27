15 years later, Lexington man remembers Masterson Station tornado

It's been 15 years since an EF-3 tornado ripped through a Lexington neighborhood.

The tornado touched down in Masterson Station back in 2004, damaging several homes, and flattening at least one.

On Buck Lane, there's no sign left of the devastation, but an aerial video shot on May 27, 2004, tells a different story.

Rooftops and even whole second floors of houses were completely blown away, littering the ground with debris.

The EF-3 tornado carved a nearly three-mile path of destruction all the way to Citation Boulevard.

Kenny Brown lived through the tornado on Buck Lane and says he remembers the intense wind causing the rain to fall sideways. The power was out, but when the lightning flashed he says he could see the devastation across the street from his house.

"That house, the garage was blown in. The blue house, the roof caved in on it. The fire department had to go in there and get the baby and the couple out. The big tall house, like somebody just chopped it in two."

Fortunately, no one was killed, and the National Weather Service reported only six people injured.

There hasn’t been another tornado in Fayette County since.