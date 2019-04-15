16 Kentuckians test positive for salmonella linked to pre-cut melons

Kentucky health leaders have confirmed 16 people have tested positive for salmonella linked to pre-cut melons.

The Department for Public Health said the melons range from cantaloupe, watermelon and honeydew. You should discard any pre-cut melons or fruit salads that contain pre-cut melon.

The source of the affected products is Caito Food from Indianapolis.

“Exposure to Salmonella bacteria can be debilitating and potentially life-threatening, especially for small children and individuals with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. Jeff Howard, DPH commissioner. “Anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of illness should seek medical care and clinicians should be aware of this ongoing outbreak to ensure suspected cases receive testing and investigative follow-up. All Salmonella cases should be reported to the local health department.”

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The symptoms will develop 12-72 hours after exposure and will last 4-7 days.