$1.7B allocated to KY COVID-19 response, but where will it go?

The COVID-19 pandemic is leading to challenges in budgets for state and local governments across the county.

Mitch McConnell, politician serving as Kentucky’s senior United States Senator and as Senate Majority Leader., Photo Date: June 6, 2018 / Source: Fox News / YouTube via MGN

The economic plunge is leading to shortfalls at every level of government and that's creating some political tension about how to move forward

On Friday, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell announced that Kentucky is receiving $1.732 billion to help state and local leaders fight the coronavirus pandemic through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell have been cooperating and communicating since the COVID-19 crisis began – McConnell even features a picture of Beshear in his latest TV ad.

McConnell, who leads the Republican Majority in the Senate told WKYT in a phone call for this weekend's Kentucky Newsmakers that the money sent from Washington should strictly be used for COVID-19 related expenses and not somehow applied to other expenses. Governor Beshear, however, says the crisis calls for financial flexibility.

“So, I think whatever additional assistance we provide to state and local governments - if and when we do - ought to clearly be related to the coronavirus issue, says Senator McConnell. “In other words, we're not going to borrow from future generations to solve problems that pre-existed the pandemic.

Governor Andy Beshear, on the other hand, draws attention to other state problems that need financial attention.

"We will have more unemployment in Kentucky than we need to during that period. We'll have to cut vital services. It'll impact infrastructure. It'll impact our ability to care for those that are most needed. It'll hit public safety in a really significant way at a time we need it. We'll see issues with staffing for education, police, and fire."

Some local governments in Kentucky are pushing for federal help because their budgets are decimated by closed businesses and falling occupational taxes.

