18 COVID-19 cases reported at Clark County facility

Signature HealthCARE is reporting 18 COVID-19 cases at its Fountain Circle facility in Clark County.

According to a press release, facility-wide testing was done after the first three confirmed cases late last week.

They say from the results of the initial facility-wide tests there are a total of 13 positive COVID-19 resident cases and 5 positive COVID-19 staff, that number includes the first three cases.

“We’ve been working around the clock getting ready for COVID-19 – and we are ready, now that the day is here,” said Chris Cox, Chief Operating Officer for Signature HealthCARE. “This is why we hired the experts we have on our team, including a new Chief Infectious Disease Physician. Our intense preparations are effective, especially in this situation, with staff screening themselves and residents daily, and staff readily identifying anyone who might have the virus early and getting them sent out and tested right away.”