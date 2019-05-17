18-year-old accused of making Kentucky high school social media threat

Police in Kentucky have arrested an 18-year-old after officers received a tip about a social media threat toward a high school.

Shepherdsville police say officers received a tip Thursday that a student made social media threats to use a gun to carry out an attack at Bullitt Central High School.

Investigators determined Sammy McKinsley Jr. of Louisville was the person behind the threat. They obtained a warrant for his arrest midnight Friday.

McKinsley was arrested without incident and placed in the Bullitt County Detention Center on a terroristic threatening charge.

Police have an increased presence at the high school Friday because of the threat.