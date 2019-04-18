Girlfriend, 18, charged with murder in 19-year-old Lawrenceburg man's death

An 18-year-old woman is now charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.

Kentucky State Police have arrested Jordan Witt of Lawrenceburg as a result of the investigation into Kyle York's death.

York was pronounced dead Sunday morning at a hospital after being shot Saturday night at 1020 Country Estates.

Witt, who troopers say was York's girlfriend, is accused of placing a loaded pistol on the head of York before pulling the trigger. She was accused of being under the influence.