19-year-old indicted in crash that killed Lexington teens

A 19-year-old man was indicted on manslaughter charges after a February crash that killed two Lexington teen brothers.

Our reporting partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report Bobby Puckett was indicted on two counts of second-degree manslaughter in the deaths of 15-year-old Neo Sanders and 17-year-old Robert Andrew “Roan” Sanders.

The brothers attended Sayre School.

Police said during their initial investigation the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 17. No one called police until after 8 a.m. when a passerby noticed a heavily damaged car up against a tree at Southside Technical Center near Harrodsburg Road.

Court records show Puckett was indicted on July 16.

Police believed at the time of the crash speed was a likely factor as Puckett lost control of his vehicle.