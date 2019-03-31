1958 UK grad celebrates Wildcats NCAA run in Kansas City

At 82 years young, Helen Godby is on a Big Blue girl’s trip with two of her favorite gals, her granddaughters. The 1958 UK grad and Kentucky native has always rooted for the Cats.

Photo: WKYT/Amber Philpott

"When you grow up in Lexington and your father works for the university you are Kentucky fans for life," said Godby.

Living in Colorado now, when Godby found out the Wildcats were going to be in Kansas City she told her granddaughters Sarah and Caryl ‘Let’s hit the road,’ and they left her husband behind.

"We love and we miss him, but it’s nice to get out and run with the girls," said Godby.

This feisty fan has been busy since hitting town. In fact, she ran right into some pretty special folks right off the bat.

"We got on the elevator and these big tall guys were there, we thought ‘who in the world are they?’ But then they were part of the University of Kentucky basketball team, and they were very nice," said Godby.

So, did Godby have any advice for the Cats?

"We talked about them winning and going on and different things," said Godby.

Godby and the girls helped cheer the Cats to that close win over Houston. She even made the big screen.

"We were a little worried at the end when they got behind, it was a little nerve wracking, but we knew Kentucky would pull it out," said Godby.

This trip, though, has been a real winner for her granddaughters.

"Really, it’s an incredible feeling. We've grown up watching UK on the TV since we were little, and it’s really cool to be here with her, the energy around this place is amazing.” said Caryl Abeyta, Godby’s granddaughter.

And now, all this trio has to do is cheer on their Cats to an Elite Eight win.

