A release from Kentucky Lottery says a ticket sold in Louisville for last night’s Powerball drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The winning Powerball number from last night’s drawing are: 9 – 13 – 42 – 48 - 60, with a Powerball of 18

The location where the ticket was sold has not been released yet.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.