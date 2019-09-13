2 Ohio day care workers arrested for watching ‘extreme bullying’ of 5-year-old girl

Two employees of a day care facility in Ohio have been charged with child endangering after police say they didn't stop the bullying of a 5-year-old girl who was in their care.

Columbus police filed criminal charges on Tuesday against 27-year-old Joshua Tennant and 31-year-old Emma Dietrich.

Investigators said a video recorded on Aug. 13 at Worthington Learning Center in Columbus shows the two suspects sitting at a table in the classroom when the 5-year-old female victim is brought in by an older student.

The older students can be seen grabbing, pulling, dragging, swinging and bullying the victim while Dierich and Tennant continue to sit in their chairs at a table, according to Columbus police.

Police said both suspects continued to watch the “bullying” as the 5-year-old appeared frightened and attempted to curl into a fetal position.

At one point in the video, Columbus police said that Tennant picks the young girl up by her ankle and carries her upside-down away from the other students to a nearby rug.

Columbus police said they made the information public because they wanted to show the severity of what the little girl endured.

Franklin County court records show that Dietrich pleaded not guilty to endangering children at her arraignment on Sept. 11. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Tennant is scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of Sept. 16.

Police said officials at the day care facility have been cooperating through the investigation.

