2 arrested after $243K worth of meth seized in Kentucky city

Police in Kentucky say officers seized nearly a quarter-million dollars worth of methamphetamine in a Monday drug bust.

Gray affiliate WSAZ reports officers in Ashland responded to a home after a woman complained that a dog was attacking her cat, but officers found much more than that when they arrived.

Officers say a man resisted arrest when police found drugs near the front of the home. A further search led to police finding 2.68 pounds of crystal meth and other drugs. One officer suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

Franklin Kenneth Certain Jr., 36, of Ashland is charged with drug trafficking along with other drug charges. He also is charged with assaulting a police officer. He also had a warrant out for his arrest. Rikki Dawn Wurts is charged with drug trafficking, marijuana possession and being a fugitive from Ohio.

More charges are expected in the case. Both were taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

This bust is considered one of the largest in Ashland's history.