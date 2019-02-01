2 arrested for promoting prostitution after Kentucky massage parlor raid

Federal and local authorities raided a Kentucky massage parlor Friday and arrested two for promoting prostitution.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says it worked with the FBI and ICE on an investigation into LuLu massage in Burlington.

Authorities received a complaint about criminal activity at the parlor, and investigators say they were able to validate the complaint.

Zhiming Bowser, 54, and Maohua Li, 60, are charged with promoting prostitution as a result of the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.