2 Kentucky men arrested on child porn charges

An undercover investigation into online shared files of child sexual exploitation netted two arrests Friday, according to the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

According to police, the investigation began after they discovered 24-year-old Joshua Simpson sharing explicit files online.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at an Owensboro home on Thursday, Feb. 28, during which they seized equipment used to facilitate the crime. That equipment will be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination.

Joshua Simpson is charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor, twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor, and three counts of promoting a minor under sixteen in a sexual performance.

In addition to Joshua Simpson’s arrest, Alan Simpson-Fulkerson was also arrested and charged with twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Another resident in the home, 32-year old Christopher Sweeney, was arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant.

