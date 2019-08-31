2 arrested in Louisville after drugs found stashed in bogus book

Two men have been arrested after officers discovered drugs concealed in a bogus dictionary.

According to a Facebook post, officers pulled a car over along Taylor Boulevard on Wednesday.

During the stop, investigators discovered the driver had an indictment warrant for robbery.

When police searched the vehicle, they found a hollowed-out fake dictionary with a small lockbox inside containing illegal items.

In all, police seized a large amount of cash, a handgun, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana during the traffic stop. Investigators say most of the illegal goods were hidden in the fake dictionary.

Police say both occupants of the vehicle are convicted felons. Both were arrested. The identities of the men have not been released.

