2 arrested in armed robbery of Lexington apartment

Police in Lexington have arrested two men they say robbed a man at gunpoint inside his apartment Friday evening.

According to arrest citations, 28-year-old Averi Washington, and 22-year-old Trajan Krause entered a man’s apartment at around 7:45 p.m. and began searching for items they claimed had been stolen.

The victim reportedly told police that he was forced upstairs by the two men, and that Washington pulled a gun and pointed it at him, while Krause took his keys.

The two were arrested by police just before 10:30 p.m. According to officers, when they got to the scene, they discovered a duffle bag with suspected cocaine inside in plain sight. They also found a pill bottle on Washington with suspected cocaine inside.

Both men are charged with robbery and trafficking a controlled substance.

