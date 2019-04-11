2 arrested in deadly Bell County hit-and-run crash investigation

Kentucky State Police have announced two arrests in connection to a deadly hit-and-run wreck in Bell County.

Troopers arrested Joshua Lewis, 34, of Monticello and his 15-year-old son Thursday morning in connection to the deadly Wednesday night crash on Ky. 92 in Ingram.

The two were spotted on U.S. 119 Thursday morning in a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the deadly wreck. Lewis was charged with leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid with death or serious injury. The 15-year-old was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The crash killed 59-year-old Adia Fuson of Ingram. Fuson was attempting to help a man whose pressure washer fell out of a pickup and into the ditch when the crash occurred.

The suspects could face more charges, and the crash remains under investigation.