2 arrested on drug charges in Boyle Co.

Police in Perryville say two men are behind bars after being found under the influence at a local gas station.

Officers say they were called to the Mr. Miser Food Mart on East 2nd Street just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, investigators say they found 21-year-old Anthony Stidham and 38-year-old Jonathan Combs unsteady on their feet and acting erratically.

Police searched the men, and say they found suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe, three syringes, and a small amount of marijuana on Combs. Officers also found a syringe, and a glass pipe on Stidham. Additionally, Stidham reportedly attempted to hide a small handbag under the counter of the cashier’s desk, inside of which investigators found a plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance inside.

Officers say Stidham admitted to smoking synthetic drugs, while Combs admitted to using meth several hours previously.

Police further discovered that Combs had 3 active warrants for his arrest

Both men were arrested, and face various drug charges. They were taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

