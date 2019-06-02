2 arrested; thousands worth of meth seized in Franklin County

Ari Rose (left,) and Katie Breedlove (right.) (Photos: Franklin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – A tip on drug sales in Franklin County led to the arrest of two people and a seizure of crystal meth with a street value of $2,400 dollars, according to the Franklin County Sheriff.

Acting on a complaint, deputies went to a home on Grant Street around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, where they found 40-year-old Ari Jones and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Katie Breedlove.

Investigators say they also discovered 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine in the home and a large amount of cash.

Deputies say Jones is currently on parole for drug trafficking offenses back in 2015 in Franklin County. He also has a currently pending case in McCracken County on drug trafficking offenses.

Breedlove also has a pending case out of Hopkins County for possession of crystal methamphetamine.

A search warrant was also executed on a second home on Grant Street, where evidence of drug possession and trafficking were located.

Deputies expect additional arrests will be made in this investigation.

 
