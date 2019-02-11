2 ceremonies planned at Fort Campbell for returning soldiers

Fort Campbell plans two welcome home ceremonies this week for more than 300 soldiers who are due to return to the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

The post says in a statement that ceremonies will be held on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15 for soldiers assigned to "Task Force Destiny," 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). The soldiers are among 700 returning to the post in February after a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.

During their deployment, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade provided aviation support to U.S., coalition and Afghan forces. They transported cargo and passengers, and conducted security missions and air assault operations. Five soldiers received the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism and valor.

