2 charged after several Kentucky high school students get sick after vaping

Authorities say two juveniles are being charged after several students became ill after vaping Tuesday morning.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Leitchfield police searched a home after the students became sick, and they found a substance that was found inside the "dab pens" the students were using at Grayson County High School.

At least 12 students used the substance and experienced symptoms, and police became aware after one of the students went to the nurse to say he or she was sick.

The juveniles were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and 12 counts of wanton endangerment. They may face additional charges.