2 charged in Hardin Co. murder, one suspect is victim’s daughter

Kentucky State Police say a man and a woman have been charged with murder in the death of an Elizabethtown woman.

Troopers say they were contacted on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. about a possible homicide on Wise Lane in Hardin County.

When they executed a search warrant at the location, investigators say they found 63-year-old Kathy Erbelding dead with a gunshot wound.

Working with the Elizabethtown Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, troopers were able to track down two suspects in the case.

27-year-old Jacob Lugmayer and 33-year-old Krystal A. Erbelding were arrested, charged with murder, robbery, and abuse of a corpse. Lugmayer is additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Troopers have confirmed that Krystal Erbelding is the victim’s daughter.

Both are in the Hardin County Detention Center.

