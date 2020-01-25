2 charged in Pike Co. after children found locked in feces-smeared, dangerous rooms

A man and woman face charges of wanton endangerment and criminal abuse of a child after three children were found locked in rooms of their house in unsanitary and dangerous environments.

According to station WSAZ, Pikeville police were called to a home on Cypress Lane on a report of child neglect.

When they arrived, investigators say the children’s parents, 28-year-old Williams Daniels and 22-year-old Cassidy Finley, were not there. They say, however, that they could see children looking out a bedroom window.

Officers entered the home, where they say they found the children locked in two different rooms. In one room, investigators say they found a two-year-old boy who had no clothes and was covered in feces. They say the walls and floor of the room were also covered in feces.

In a second room, two young girls were found locked in a room littered with medication bottles, lighters, and sharp objects.

The children were taken to Pikeville Medical Center to be evaluated.

As investigators continued through the home, they found a man in another bedroom. The man reportedly told police he suffered from mental illnesses and was left in the home with the children locked in their rooms while their parents were away.

Daniels and Finley were later found at a McDonald’s restaurant and were arrested. They are now being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

