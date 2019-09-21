2 charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky high school

A Paducah man and woman have been charged with drug trafficking across the street from Paducah Tilghman High School.

A Facebook post from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office states that they began investigating a home on Otis Dinning Drive after receiving information that illegal drug activity was occurring at the home.

Investigators say undercover agents made purchases of drugs from the home. A search warrant was then executed at the residence on Saturday.

During the search, detectives say they seized Oxycontin, Xanax, Hydrocodone, and marijuana, along with a handgun. According to the Sheriff’s Office, all of the drugs were within easy reach of a child living at the home.

Over $1,300 in cash was also seized during the search.

The pills have been sent to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for testing after allegations surfaced that they were laced with Fentanyl.

26-year-old Exzavier Copeland and 23-year-old A’liyah Moore were arrested and taken into custody.

Both face multiple trafficking charges, and Copeland is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Both were taken to the McCracken County Jail.