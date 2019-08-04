2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Taylor County

The Taylor County Sheriff says a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Lyle Road in Campbellsville on a report that a woman was lying on the ground next to a vehicle.

When investigators arrived they found 42-year-old Jennifer Bennett deceased with a gunshot wound. Deputies also found 42-year-old Anthony Underwood with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

Bennett was pronounced dead by the Taylor County Coroner’s Office. Underwood was airlifted from the scene to UK Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner.

An investigation is ongoing.

