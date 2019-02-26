2 donkeys mauled to death near farm where 6 llamas killed

Officials in Kentucky say two donkeys have been mauled to death on a farm in Louisville about five miles from where eight llamas were killed.

Louisville Metro Animal Services told news outlets that they don't know if the attacks are related.

The donkeys were found dead in a field Sunday, less than a week after the llamas were found dead with bite marks behind their ears and by their flanks.

Louisville Metro Animal Services said last week that the llamas' wounds appeared "canine in nature." Spokeswoman Teeya Barnes said the donkeys suffered wounds that suggest a possible attack by a wild animal.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources spokesman Kevin Kelly said a wildlife biologist examined the animals, but wasn't able to determine what killed them.

