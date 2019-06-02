2 face drug charges after traffic stop; over $10K in cash seized

Deputies in Knox County say what started as a traffic stop ended with two men being charged for drug trafficking.

According to a post on the Knox County Sheriff’s Facebook page, deputies pulled over a vehicle on a traffic offense at around 1:30 p.m. Friday along Poplar Grove Church Road. Deputies say as they were pulling the vehicle over, they could see the passengers moving around inside, and say it appeared as though the passenger in the front seat was attempting to hide something.

During the stop, deputies say the driver was not found to be in violation of any laws, but say the passengers, 40-year-old Tony Couch of Corbin and 54-year-old Elmer Burnette of Gray, were searched, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, a pipe, and about $11,000 in cash.

Both men were arrested and face multiple trafficking and possession charges. They were taken to the Knox County Detention Center where they are being held on $10,000 dollar cash bonds.

