2 found guilty in murder of Whitley County woman

A Whitley County jury convicted a man and a woman on in connection to the death of a woman back in July of 2017.

Sister-station WYMT reports that Chris Lowe and Lori Mattie were found guilty of murder. Lowe was also convicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Police say in July of 2017 they were called out to Mud Creek Road in Williamsburg on a report of an unresponsive woman in the road.

When they arrived, investigators say the woman was gone, but a trail of blood led to a home. Inside, deputies say they found the body of 36-year-old Michelle Marlow in a bedroom.

They also found Lowe and Mattie in the home. Both had blood on them and weren’t able to explain how it got there.

After witnesses told investigators they saw Lowe and Mattie hit Marlow in the head with a stick, and then saw Lowe drag the body inside the home, both were arrested.

The jury recommended a sentence of life plus ten years for both. A date for sentencing has not been released at this time.

