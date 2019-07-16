Kentucky couple killed after collision with dump truck

Authorities in northern Kentucky say two people are dead after a minivan and dump truck collided Tuesday morning.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports James Harrison, 31, and his wife, Cheyenne Harrison, 30, of Petersburg had to be extricated from the SUV and were pronounced dead at the crash scene on Burlington Pike in Boone County.

Boone County investigators believe another passenger vehicle was slowing to make a right-hand turn into a driveway. A vehicle behind the first vehicle slowed down, and then the Harrisons' vehicle collided with the second vehicle. The collision sent the minivan into the opposite lane, where it then struck a dump truck head-on.

The impact caused both vehicles to turn over.