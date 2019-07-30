2 killed, officer wounded in shooting at Southaven, Miss. Walmart; suspect in custody

Two people are dead and two more were wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

Police outside Walmart in Southaven. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Dozens of police cars swarmed the location before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A police officer and the suspect were shot and wounded in addition to the two people killed.

The officer was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The suspect was shot by a Southaven officer and is in custody.

WMC Action News 5 crews are on the scene working to learn more.

