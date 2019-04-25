2 of 3 Knox County human trafficking suspects arraigned in court

Two of the three suspects involved accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and keeping her in a U-Haul truck faced a judge for the first time since their arrests.

Michael Nason and Tiffany Cheek appeared in court through a video conference from the Knox County Detention Center Thursday morning. Cheek is accused of luring the 16-year-old while pretending to be her guardian, and Nason is accused of raping the girl while she was locked in the truck. The girl was found in Cincinnati.

Nason and Cheek are both charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, kidnapping a minor, human trafficking, unlawful imprisonment and trafficking in a controlled substance. The third suspect, Carl Hickman, remains in the Hamilton County, Ohio jail on drug charges while he awaits extradition to Kentucky. Hickman will face the same charges as Cheek. Nason also faces the third-degree rape charge.

The two suspects in Knox County both received public defenders and had not guilty pleas entered for them. Their bond will remain at $100,000.

The 16-year-old is back home with her family.