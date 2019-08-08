2 parents in custody after shooting outside elementary school in Alabama

Montgomery police say two parents are in custody after a dispute turned into a shooting outside an elementary school.

According to Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Martha Earnhardt, two parents were in a dispute outside Blount Elementary School. One of the parents pulled out a gun during the dispute and shot at the other parent. The parent who was being shot at ran inside the school with their children for safety.

Earnhardt says officers responded to the scene and took both parents and the gun into custody.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was damaged.

Earnhardt stresses that at no point was a gun brought into the school. The school was briefly placed on lockdown.

Montgomery schools began their school year on Tuesday.

