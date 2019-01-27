2 receive drug charges after needles left in plain view during traffic stop

Two men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop along HWY 80 outside of Manchester, Kentucky on Saturday.

According to the Clay County Sheriff, deputies assisted by Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint of a reckless driver in a red pickup around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities managed to track the truck down to Sibert’s Grocery, and when they went to confront the two men inside, say the passenger had two needles out in plain view. Investigators also say the passenger was “manifestly under the influence.”

The driver of the truck, later identified as 41-year-old Denny Cunagin, gave consent to search the vehicle, at which time investigators found additional controlled substances in the truck.

Cunagin was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, 27-year-old Christian Roberts, was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

