2 rescued from Owensboro house fire; incident being investigated as arson

An overnight fire that sent two people to the hospital is now being investigated as arson.

According to television station WFIE, the fire happened on Kipling Drive just after 1 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters were able to get two people in the home out safely. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were reportedly able to keep the fire contained to the rear portion of the home.

Investigators have not released details at this time on why they believe arson is a possible cause of the fire.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.