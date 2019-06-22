2 sent to hospital after crash in Woodford County

Officers say two people had to be extracted from a vehicle after a single-vehicle crash on Troy Pike in Woodford County.

Investigators say it happened just before 12 p.m. along Troy Pike.

According to police, two people were inside, and crews nearly had to cut the top off the vehicle in order to get them out.

Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officers say a helicopter was considered for airlifting the crash victims, but weather conditions made it inadvisable.

Investigators say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash but have not confirmed that weather conditions contributed to it.

The condition of the occupants is unknown at this time.

