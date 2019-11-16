2 sent to hospital after early morning crash on I-75 in Laurel Co.

Two people are in the hospital in unknown condition after a crash early Saturday on Interstate-75.

According to the Laurel County Fire Department, first responders were called out to the single-vehicle wreck around 5:00 a.m. where the vehicle had rolled over.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes around the 47-mile marker, not far from the Livingston exit.

The report initially stated the occupants were possibly trapped in the vehicle, but when first responders arrived, they say the two people had been able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

Both occupants of the vehicle were sent to the hospital.

