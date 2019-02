Firefighters remain on the scene of a fire at a duplex on East Loudon Avenue in Lexington.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out around 9:00 a.m.

Two people were sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the fire broke out in the attic of the home.

