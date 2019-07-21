2 sent to hospital in Laurel County collision on I-75

Firefighters in Laurel County say a crash on Interstate 75 early Sunday sent two people to the hospital.

According to a Facebook post, the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. around the 48-mile marker, between the London and East Bernstadt exits.

Firefighters say one of the people in with the wreck had to be cut out of their vehicle.

Two people were sent to the hospital, one airlifted to London-Corbin airport, and the other taken to a local hospital.

Southbound I-75 at exit 49 had to be shut down while crews worked the scene.

