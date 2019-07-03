2 suspected sinkholes swallow work trucks near Orlando airport

Two large holes swallowed more than three work trucks outside a business Wednesday.

The site is near the Orlando International Airport, media reports indicate.

One of the holes is reportedly at least 90 feet wide. Nobody was injured.

The sheriff’s office says the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will determine if the holes are in fact sinkholes or or fractures caused by something else.

Copyright 2019 WFTV via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.