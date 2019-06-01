2 teens dead after shooting in Daviess County

A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old have died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Daviess County.

According to sister station WFIE, officers were called to a home on Crisp Road around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the two victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where they later died.

A third victim. 19-years-old, was also found at the home with multiple gunshot wounds. The teen was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victims were at a party when the shootings occurred. Investigators interviewed people at the party, but so far no arrests have been made.

The two teens who died have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

