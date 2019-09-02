2,000 attend Labor Day picnic in Lexington

More than 2,000 union members and their families went to Masterson Station for an annual Labor Day picnic.

The annual event is put on by the Bluegrass Central Labor Council.

Teachers, factory workers, construction workers and public employees were among the laborers who attended the event.

"It’s not just a holiday or day off. It is a celebration of the accomplishments and struggles of people that came before us to establish working conditions like holidays, sick time off, vacation, family medical leave, maternity leave," director Robert Akin said. "These things came to us through hard work and sacrifice, and it’s up to us to maintain them for future generations.

Elected officials and political candidates were on hand as expected to speak to greet workers to discuss labor and pension issues.