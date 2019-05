Breakout Games is inviting everyone in Lexington to join in a treasure hunt downtown with $2,000 up for grabs.

On Wednesday, the company is hiding $100 in 20 different spots around town.

The treasure hunt starts at 5 p.m. A new set of coordinates will be sent to your phone every 30 minutes.

To sign up, text LexHunt to 31996. You can find more information on the Breakout Games website.