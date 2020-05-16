2018 Kentucky Oaks champion Monomoy Girl returns to track with win

2018 Kentucky Oaks champion and 2018 Breeders' Cup Distaff winner Monomoy Girl made her long-awaited return to the track Saturday at Churchill Downs and won an $85,000 allowance optional claiming race.

Photo: Churchill Downs

Saturday was the opening day of the 2020 Spring Meet at Churchill Downs and her first start since November 3, 2018.

This was also her first-ever start on a wet dirt track. She was voted the champion 3-year-old filly in 2018 with her six wins in seven starts.

Her trainer Brad Cox was very pleased with Saturday's performance.

“I felt very confident when she came off the turn in front,” Cox said. “It was a great race off the layoff. It was very positive seeing her be able to rate behind horses like that.”